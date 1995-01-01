HEDGEHOG

Security. It's Essential.

Security. It's Essential.

Hero Image

Industry Standard Safeguards

Multiple layers of security safeguard your information. From web application firewalls and virtual private cloud subnets, to hardware security modules and secure elements, we use the utmost care to protect your data. We also follow OFAC rules regarding KYC and AML for advisory accounts, so your funds aren't tainted by bad actors.

Industry Standard Safeguards

Fort Knox Encryption

Your sensitive information is encrypted using the AES-256 standard with multiple layers of encryption and a key unique to each encrypted field. AES is a publicly accessible cipher approved for top- secret information by the U.S. National Security Agency.

Fort Knox Encryption

Trusted Team Track Record

Our team has an extensive history working within financial organizations. Hedgehog's founders were early Acorns employees, and our core team comes from Credit Suisse, SAP, Microsoft, and the Zcash Foundation.

Trusted Team Track Record

Backed by Industry Titans

Hedgehog investors include Dragonfly Capital, Offline Ventures, Y Combinator, and Khosla Ventures. Our team comes from Acorns, the Zcash Foundation, Credit Suisse, and SAP.

Backed by Industry Titans

"At Hedgehog we take pride in our commitment to customer safety. Our friends and families were our first customers and we treat all customers just the same."

- Colton Dillion, CEO of Hedgehog