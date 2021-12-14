Swap any asset at the best possible price
Swap any asset at the best possible price
Using an advanced set of algorithms (and a sprinkling of black magic) we route through centralized and decentralized venues to get you the best price.
Hopscotch Partnership
Hopscotch's unique algorithms provide access to trading opportunities that you won't find anywhere else. Hedgehog will integrate Hopscotch's groundbreaking technology in order to connect clients to liquidity on multiple exchanges, offering access to the best possible prices.
Hedgehog and Hopscotch are close partners committed to ongoing collaboration. Each company holds a minority equity stake in the other.
Convert anything to anything
Hopscotch is a retail-only liquidity provider dedicated to radically transparent digital asset conversions for everyday users.
No dark pools. No futures. No options.
No bullshit.
Team & Investors
Morgan Culbertson
Director
Marco Mele
DevOps Lead
Chiara Faust
Director
Luca Faust
VP of Operations
Chris Gottfried
Chief Compliance Officer
Dragonfly Capital
Investor