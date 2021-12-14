HEDGEHOG

Swap any asset at the best possible price

Using an advanced set of algorithms (and a sprinkling of black magic) we route through centralized and decentralized venues to get you the best price.
Hopscotch Partnership

Hopscotch's unique algorithms provide access to trading opportunities that you won't find anywhere else. Hedgehog will integrate Hopscotch's groundbreaking technology in order to connect clients to liquidity on multiple exchanges, offering access to the best possible prices.
Hedgehog and Hopscotch are close partners committed to ongoing collaboration. Each company holds a minority equity stake in the other.

Coming soon: Best-Price Trading

Once this feature is available, Hedgehog will aim to present the best possible price across all major exchanges for any assets we hold for you

Best Price Trades

Convert anything to anything for the lowest price possible.

Convert anything to anything

Hopscotch is a retail-only liquidity provider dedicated to radically transparent digital asset conversions for everyday users.

No dark pools. No futures. No options.
No bullshit.

Team & Investors

Morgan Culbertson

Director

Marco Mele

DevOps Lead

Chiara Faust

Director

Luca Faust

VP of Operations

Chris Gottfried

Chief Compliance Officer

Dragonfly Capital

Investor