Disclaimers

Who Provides What Service?

Investment Advice and Content: Advisory services for digital assets are provided by Hedgehog Advisers LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Software APIs and Third-Party Data: The underlying technologies that power the Hedgehog website are provided by Hedgehog Technologies Inc





Risk

The above material and content should not be considered to be a recommendation to invest in any Stack or individual digital asset. Investing in digital assets or cryptocurrency (collectively “digital assets”) is highly speculative and volatile, and digital assets are only suitable for investors who are willing to bear the risk of loss and experience sharp drawdowns.The articles and client support materials available are educational only and not investment or tax advice.Past performance does not guarantee future results and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature. Any past performance in the above material of digital assets do not represent the performance of any Hedgehog’s customer and does not reflect the deduction of any Hedgehog fees or fees charged by exchanges used to process transactions.Investments in digital assets and cryptocurrency are Not FDIC Insured, Not SIPC Insured, Not Bank or Government Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. Before investing consider your investment objective, risk tolerance, fees and expenses. There is no guarantee that the client portfolio or the selected portion of the portfolio will mirror the index or that the performance will be identical. There is risk of portfolio drift and a difference of performance between the Stack and Index based on many factors including market movements, availability of digital assets, size of the client portfolio, among others.Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Hedgehog’s fees and expensesHedgehog Advisers is an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. Hedgehog Advisers exclusively provides investment advisory services related to investing in digital assets.Hedgehog Advisers is not a broker-dealer, exchange, custodian, or wallet provider, and is not intended for frequent trading activity.The articles and client support materials available are educational only and not investment or tax advice.Investing involves risk and there is the potential of losing money when you invest in securities and digital assets. Past performance does not guarantee future results and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature. Any past performance in the above material of digital assets do not represent the performance of a Hedgehog Advisers account and does not reflect the deduction of the Hedgehog Advisers advisory fee.Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Hedgehog Advisers' fees and expenses. Hedgehog Advisers' internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving discrete financial goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see Hedgehog Advisers’ Form CRS and Form ADV and other disclosures.