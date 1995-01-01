Index funds allow an investor to "buy the market" and avoid putting all their eggs in one basket. For example, when you buy shares in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in a broad array of successful businesses in proportion to their market caps, but you're not relying on any single company to make or break your portfolio.

Hedgehog does not offer index funds, but the features of our robo-adviser are designed to provide similar advantages. Since Stacks are baskets of cryptocurrencies (weighted by the factor you choose), you can sidestep the impossible task of "picking winners." Instead of expecting any given asset to provide ROI — and thus risking everything should it fail — Stacks are a low-hassle method of investing in the cryptocurrency industry as it grows and develops.