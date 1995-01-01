HEDGEHOG

Hedgehog’s management methodology is based on modern portfolio theory, an approach to investing that promotes diversification in order to minimize risk, while still allowing for strong returns on investment. A pioneer of this approach was John C. Bogle, the founder of Vanguard, who popularized index funds.
Index funds allow an investor to "buy the market" and avoid putting all their eggs in one basket. For example, when you buy shares in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in a broad array of successful businesses in proportion to their market caps, but you're not relying on any single company to make or break your portfolio.
Hedgehog does not offer index funds, but the features of our robo-adviser are designed to provide similar advantages. Since Stacks are baskets of cryptocurrencies (weighted by the factor you choose), you can sidestep the impossible task of "picking winners." Instead of expecting any given asset to provide ROI — and thus risking everything should it fail — Stacks are a low-hassle method of investing in the cryptocurrency industry as it grows and develops.
With constantly updating balances, it is easy to build and manage a portfolio. We make it simple to deploy an asset allocation strategy.

Use Hedgehog to see what's happening with your portfolio. Automatically sync and update your address balances & transaction histories.

We’re a registered investment adviser offering personalized crypto advice in the United States. With your permission, we use our discretion to automatically manage your assets.
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain level of  skill or training.

Group your assets into Stacks for increased customizeability. You can also add pre-made stacks to your portfolio.

Within each stack, you can set strategies that apply target weights to your assets based on marketcap, active users, or transactions.*
*Current strategy available for automatic rebalance is market cap. Additional strategies coming soon.

Track and learn about over 2,000 digital assets that are actively traded around the world.
*only available digital assets on the Hedgehog App can be traded. Supported assets means the ability to track and learn about the asset, not own or trade it.

