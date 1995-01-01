HEDGEHOG

Track Anything

Whether it’s in your wallet or ours, you'll never lose track again with synced balances and transaction histories.
550+ Supported Wallets

Manage addresses, transactions, and balances from over 550 different wallets.

2,000+ Supported Assets*

Track and learn about over 2,000 digital assets that are actively traded around the world.
*only available digital assets on the Hedgehog App can be traded. Supported assets means the ability to track and learn about the asset, not own or trade it.

Connect Your Crypto Accounts

Use Hedgehog to see what's happening with your portfolio. Automatically sync and update your address balances & transaction histories.

Automatically Sync Balances

Automagically sync balances for hundreds of assets using your public address or wallet, with more being added all the time.

Trade on 170+ Exchanges

After linking your accounts, you can trade across any of your exchanges. With over 170+ supported exchanges and growing, you can trade any asset, anytime.

Coming soon: Best-Price Trading

Once this feature is available, Hedgehog will aim to present the best possible price across all major exchanges for any assets we hold for you

