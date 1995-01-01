HEDGEHOG

Team

Hedgehog’s team has decades of experience working in finance, both traditional and crypto. The founders were early employees at Acorns.

Colton Dillion

CEO & Co-founder

Jason Dillion

Chief Operating Officer

Nick Smith

Devops and Full Stack Developer

Investors

We’re backed by Dragonfly Capital, Y-Combinator, and a handful of absolute powerhouses in the web3, startup, and VC communities. Their support is invaluable, and they’ve guided companies like Coinbase, OpenSea, & 1Inch.

Dragonfly Capital

Investor

Khosla Ventures

Investor

Orange DAO

Investor

Sixth Man Ventures

Investor

Baroda Ventures

Investor

Olive Tree Capital

Investor

Offline.vc

Investor

Y-Combinator

Investor

Partners

Gemini

Partner

Parsec Finance

Partner

Messari

Partner

Hopscotch

Partner

Santiment

Partner

Aspect Advisers

Partner

Origin Story

In early 2017, three of our Infinite Sum Ltd. clients broke their contracts and decided not to pay for completed work. Anyone who has ever sold their time knows that accounts receivable is the biggest issue, but to make an extended tragedy a brief travesty:
One was successfully sued by an ex-partner, one went bankrupt, and one was from Alabama, and decided that because we were in California, they simply didn't have to pay us.
That’s when we learned about Ethereum and digital smart contracts (which are basically just contracts, but programmed). Had we been able to use this technology, it would have saved us $25k and plenty of heartache. So we went all-in. We researched, invested, traded, and absorbed ourselves into the world of crypto.
From our time at Acorns, we knew one of the best ways to manage our investments was to design an index using Modern Portfolio Theory, and dollar-cost averaging. But there aren’t any tools that support that for cryptocurrencies, so we built our portfolios using spreadsheets and web-scrapers. If you ever consider using excel to rebalance your portfolio...just don’t.
Rebalancing became an insane undertaking, often taking a few days to manage and update all our wallets and ledgers, handle the ins and outs of public keys, and place our trades. With no real regulations and constantly changing tax-rules, simply managing a crypto portfolio was becoming a full-time job. So we decided to actually make it our full-time job, and Crypto Hedgehog was born.

Disclaimers
The above material and content should not be considered to be a recommendation to invest in any Stack or individual digital asset. Investing in digital assets or cryptocurrency (collectively “digital assets”) is highly speculative and volatile, and digital assets are only suitable for investors who are willing to bear the risk of loss and experience sharp drawdowns.

The articles and client support materials available are educational only and not investment or tax advice.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature. Any past performance in the above material of digital assets do not represent the performance of any Hedgehog’s customer and does not reflect the deduction of any Hedgehog fees or fees charged by exchanges used to process transactions.

Investments in digital assets and cryptocurrency are Not FDIC Insured, Not SIPC Insured, Not Bank or Government Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. Before investing consider your investment objective, risk tolerance, fees and expenses. There is no guarantee that the client portfolio or the selected portion of the portfolio will mirror the index or that the performance will be identical. There is risk of portfolio drift and a difference of performance between the Stack and Index based on many factors including market movements, availability of digital assets, size of the client portfolio, among others.

Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Hedgehog’s fees and expenses

Hedgehog Advisers is an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. Hedgehog Advisers exclusively provides investment advisory services related to investing in digital assets.

Hedgehog Advisers is not a broker-dealer, exchange, custodian, or wallet provider, and is not intended for frequent trading activity.

Who Provides What Service?
Investment Advice and Content: Advisory services for digital assets are provided by Hedgehog Advisers LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.
Software APIs and Third-Party Data: The underlying technologies that power the Hedgehog website are provided by Hedgehog Technologies Inc

Risk
Investing involves risk and there is the potential of losing money when you invest in securities and digital assets. Past performance does not guarantee future results and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature. Any past performance in the above material of digital assets do not represent the performance of a Hedgehog Advisers account and does not reflect the deduction of the Hedgehog Advisers advisory fee.

Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Hedgehog Advisers' fees and expenses. Hedgehog Advisers' internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving discrete financial goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see Hedgehog Advisers’ Form CRS and Form ADV and other disclosures.