Hedgehog’s team has decades of experience working in finance, both traditional and crypto. The founders were early employees at Acorns.
We’re backed by Dragonfly Capital, Y-Combinator, and a handful of absolute powerhouses in the web3, startup, and VC communities. Their support is invaluable, and they’ve guided companies like Coinbase, OpenSea, & 1Inch.
Origin Story
In early 2017, three of our Infinite Sum Ltd. clients broke their contracts and decided not to pay for completed work. Anyone who has ever sold their time knows that accounts receivable is the biggest issue, but to make an extended tragedy a brief travesty:
One was successfully sued by an ex-partner, one went bankrupt, and one was from Alabama, and decided that because we were in California, they simply didn't have to pay us.
That’s when we learned about Ethereum and digital smart contracts (which are basically just contracts, but programmed). Had we been able to use this technology, it would have saved us $25k and plenty of heartache. So we went all-in. We researched, invested, traded, and absorbed ourselves into the world of crypto.
From our time at Acorns, we knew one of the best ways to manage our investments was to design an index using Modern Portfolio Theory, and dollar-cost averaging. But there aren’t any tools that support that for cryptocurrencies, so we built our portfolios using spreadsheets and web-scrapers. If you ever consider using excel to rebalance your portfolio...just don’t.
Rebalancing became an insane undertaking, often taking a few days to manage and update all our wallets and ledgers, handle the ins and outs of public keys, and place our trades. With no real regulations and constantly changing tax-rules, simply managing a crypto portfolio was becoming a full-time job. So we decided to actually make it our full-time job, and Crypto Hedgehog was born.