Investors
We are backed by Dragonfly Capital, Y-Combinator, and a handful of absolute powerhouses in the web3, startup, and VC communities.
Our partners
A trusted source of industry analysis and protocol updates, Messari is a staunch advocate for decentralized finance in the United States, and a valuable resource for people looking to learn more about the thousands of cryptocurrencies actively traded in the market. Messari provides Creative Commons licensing for their qualitative content, which Hedgehog proudly syndicates for various projects.
Parsec Finance is a professional trading platform for decentralized finance, that pulls together real-time pricing, balance, and yield information from multiple platforms and networks. Hedgehog uses their APIs to find more creatively allocated funds in liquidity pools, yield farms, and other staking contracts.
Aspect Advisers provides compliance consulting and regulatory assistance to Hedgehog. With multiple US regulators in the cryptocurrency industry, it's important that Hedgehog has an experienced team of compliance professionals on call to ensure the safe, transparent, and accurate treatment of client funds, and Aspect Advisers has all the knowledge necessary to exceed regulators' expectations and requirements.
A valued partner of Hedgehog, Hopscotch connects Hedgehog clients to liquidity on multiple exchanges so clients can take advantage of the best prices anywhere, without the hassle of opening accounts all around the world. Their unique inventory management algorithms help you get access to trading opportunities that you won't find anywhere else.
An early data provider in the cryptocurrency industry, Santiment offers comprehensive blockchain analysis for several chains and hundreds of tokens. Hedgehog relies on their real-time data engine to provide information about underlying usage data for multiple tokens.
We want to partner with...
RIAs
We provide three tools of interest for RIAs. First, we offer the ability to track and manage each of your client’s discretionary accounts at a very granular level. Second, we offer performance reporting at the individual account and aggregate levels. Third, we have our robo advisory product which finds and executes trades at the best possible price for each of your clients.
Family Offices
Managing the portfolios of high networth individuals doesn’t have to be complicated. Similar to our RIA suite of crypto tools, Hedgehog offers comprehensive tools tailored to family offices.
Data Providers
Hedgehog currently partners with a number of Data Providers to give the highest quality experience to our users. If you are a part of a data provider organization in the FinTech space, we would love to connect with you. We offer multiple tools for investors to participate and learn about different sectors within the cryptocurrency industry and build tools from multiple data sources. If you would like to explore how we could help each other please reach out.
CeFi & DeFi
The cryptocurrency space is a vast and exciting community. Help us build the best network of FinTech organizations while serving those around us. We would like to invite high quality organizations in the CeFi, DeFi, NFT, or other cryptocurrency sectors to reach out. We endeavor to provide an ethical and high quality experience to investors and love meeting organizations building their technology with the same vision.