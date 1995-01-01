HEDGEHOG

All-In-One Crypto Portfolio Manager

Hedgehog makes it easy to manage your crypto portfolio. Keep track of your BAT alongside over 2000+ assets and 550+ supported wallets, including Brave!
2,000+ Supported Assets*

Track and learn about over 2,000 digital assets that are actively traded around the world.
*only available digital assets on the Hedgehog App can be traded. Supported assets means the ability to track and learn about the asset, not own or trade it.

550+ Supported Wallets

Manage addresses, transactions, and balances from over 550 different wallets.

Connect Your Crypto Accounts

Use Hedgehog to see what's happening with your portfolio. Automatically sync and update your address balances & transaction histories.

Coming soon: Mobile App

All the features you love on our web app, beautifully redesigned for iOS & Android.

Build your own portfolio

With constantly updating balances, it is easy to build and manage a portfolio. We make it simple to deploy an asset allocation strategy.

Best Price Trading

When you trade on Hedgehog, you'll get the best possible price we can find on any of our connected exchanges.

Hedgehog is a registered investment adviser* offering personalized crypto advice in the U.S.

*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.