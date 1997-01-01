HEDGEHOG

Buy. Balance. Relax.

Streamlined and accessible crypto investing. Hedgehog's robo-adviser app brings TradFi best practices to the DeFi world.
  • Easy portfolio diversification
  • Automatic rebalancing
  • Scheduled deposits and dollar-cost averaging coming soon
  • Customizable risk profiles
  • Real-time data and performance tracking
  • Secure, user-friendly interface for beginners and experts alike
Invest in Innovation

Create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies.
Rebalance automatically on the schedule you choose, based on important metrics like market cap or number of active users*.
*Current strategy available for automatic rebalance is market cap. Additional strategies coming soon.

SEC Oversight

Hedgehog is a registered investment adviser* offering personalized crypto advice in the U.S. As a fiduciary, Hedgehog is required to prioritize your financial best interest.
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.

Stacks of digital assets that matter

Stacks are Hedgehog's special sauce for a hassle-free investing experience. You own the assets directly, and we help keep your portfolio balanced.

Hedgehog Stacks

Hedgehog offers six Stacks, which are baskets of related cryptocurrencies.
Invest in different sectors of this growing industry, from the Satoshi Stack focused on Bitcoin, where it all started, to Total Crypto, covering more than 85% of the entire crypto market cap.

Hedgehog Custody

Digital Asset Trading Services & Custody:  Digital asset trading services and custody are provided by Gemini Trust Company, LLC.  For further details regarding the custody of assets, including cash, held at Gemini Trust Company, please see your Gemini user agreement.
Security of Digital Assets: Crypto assets are held with our partner Gemini Trust Company, LLC. Gemini website.

Fiduciary Duty

Your assets are never commingled, loaned, or borrowed against. As an investment adviser registered with the SEC,* Hedgehog is required to safeguard your assets and your financial best interest. Any assets that are deposited, purchased, or managed on Hedgehog belong to you (not to the company).
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.

How it works

Hedgehog is a robo-adviser, which means a financial advisor that operates automatically. Our computer algorithms will intelligently manage your crypto portfolio according to modern portfolio theory, so that you don't have to worry about timing the market.

Security

Hedgehog creates individual custody accounts to store each user's assets. We do not do anything with your funds without your permission and confirmation.
We aim to exceed industry best practices for data security. Learn more on our security page.

Backed by Industry Titans

Hedgehog investors include Dragonfly Capital, Offline Ventures, Y Combinator, and Khosla Ventures. Our team comes from Acorns, the Zcash Foundation, Credit Suisse, and SAP.

Coming soon: Best-Price Trading

Once this feature is available, Hedgehog will aim to present the best possible price across all major exchanges for any assets we hold for you

