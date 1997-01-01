Buy. Balance. Relax.
Buy. Balance. Relax.
Streamlined and accessible crypto investing. Hedgehog's robo-adviser app brings TradFi best practices to the DeFi world.
- Easy portfolio diversification
- Automatic rebalancing
- Scheduled deposits and dollar-cost averaging coming soon
- Customizable risk profiles
- Real-time data and performance tracking
- Secure, user-friendly interface for beginners and experts alike
Invest in Innovation
Create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies.
Rebalance automatically on the schedule you choose, based on important metrics like market cap or number of active users*.
*Current strategy available for automatic rebalance is market cap. Additional strategies coming soon.
SEC Oversight
Hedgehog is a registered investment adviser* offering personalized crypto advice in the U.S. As a fiduciary, Hedgehog is required to prioritize your financial best interest.
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.
Hedgehog Stacks
Hedgehog offers six Stacks, which are baskets of related cryptocurrencies.
Invest in different sectors of this growing industry, from the Satoshi Stack focused on Bitcoin, where it all started, to Total Crypto, covering more than 85% of the entire crypto market cap.
Hedgehog is a registered investment adviser* offering personalized crypto advice in the U.S.
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.
Hedgehog Custody
Digital Asset Trading Services & Custody: Digital asset trading services and custody are provided by Gemini Trust Company, LLC. For further details regarding the custody of assets, including cash, held at Gemini Trust Company, please see your Gemini user agreement.
Security of Digital Assets: Crypto assets are held with our partner Gemini Trust Company, LLC. Gemini website.
Fiduciary Duty
Your assets are never commingled, loaned, or borrowed against. As an investment adviser registered with the SEC,* Hedgehog is required to safeguard your assets and your financial best interest. Any assets that are deposited, purchased, or managed on Hedgehog belong to you (not to the company).
*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply any certain skill or training.